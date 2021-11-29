FAA Accidentally Reveals 704 Previously Unknown Epstein Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accidentally revealed more than 2,000 flight records connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets, over 700 of which were previously unknown, according to Insider.

Insider filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in January 2020 asking the FAA to disclose the agency’s data linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets. Although the outlet’s request was dismissed due to a legal exemption designated by Congress known as “Exemption 7,” the FAA unintentionally sent Insider a chunk of Epstein’s flight data, which included departures and arrivals, as part of an unrelated FOIA request earlier in 2021, according to the Insider report.

The flight records reportedly hold data on approximately 2,300 flights taken on four of Epstein’s private jets between 1998 and 2020. (RELATED: New Report Reveals Jeffrey Epstein Called His Girlfriend Right Before Death)



The federal records also revealed 704 previously unknown trips that occurred on Epstein’s jets, which included flights between 2013 and 2016, according to Insider. The FAA data does not include the names of passengers.

Some of the passengers aboard Epstein’s jets include former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton as well as Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislane Maxwell, according to flight records uncovered in a defamation case against Maxwell.

The FAA’s data confirmed Epstein’s frequent travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands, the location of his private island, according to Insider.

The new records also corroborate travel patterns revealed by Insider’s database of Epstein’s flight data, primarily to his main residences in New York and Palm Beach and other properties in Paris, New Mexico and the Virgin Islands, Insider reported.

Epstein, a former hedge fund manager, was arrested in 2019 after scores of women accused him of sexually abusing and assaulting them when they were underage. Prosecutors said they found a collection of nude photos that included young women at his mansion in Manhattan. Epstein was taken off suicide watch before he was found dead in his cell in a New York City jail in August 2019, The Associated Press reported.