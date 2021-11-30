Lincoln Riley’s Gigantic House In Norman Is Listed For Sale At $2.1 Million

Lincoln Riley left behind an incredible house in Norman, Oklahoma, and it can be all yours for the right price!

The former head coach of the Sooners left to take over the USC Trojans, and one of the houses he left behind, which is reportedly being bought by his new team, is absolutely sick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing for the 7,500 square foot estate reads in part:

As you enter the front of the home you’ll notice the back wall in the living room showing off the incredible pool space. As you walk into the kitchen the windows continue on into the breakfast nook, making the main living area and the backyard a wonderfully connected experience. The downstairs also includes a formal living room that connects to a utility room with a storm shelter, an immaculate laundry room that can double as command central for the home, and 2 suites including the primary bedroom. Northern natural light pours into the primary bedroom suite. The upstairs houses a 3rd living room, a playroom, a top of the line theater room, as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Lastly, the recently added cabana with a half bathroom and putting green are true show stoppers.

How much will it cost to get your hands on Riley’s old pad? The listed price is $2.1 million! That’s right, folks!

For just north of $2 million, you can get in a bidding war with USC for Riley’s old house in Norman, Oklahoma.

Seeing as how it has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, you should have all the space you’d ever need to kick back and relax.

Also, if you’re interested in looking through pictures of the estate, you can check them out here.

Not that Riley needs the money after signing his deal with USC, but having an extra $2.1 million in the bank after offloading this beast sure won’t hurt!

