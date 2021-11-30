REPORT: Lincoln Riley’s USC Contract Is Worth $110 Million, Gets 24/7 Access To A Private Jet

Lincoln Riley’s contract with USC is reportedly gigantic.

The Trojans sent shockwaves through college football when they lured the former Oklahoma coach away from Norman for the bright lights of Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Robert Hefner, his deal is worth $110 million, USC is buying his two houses in Norman for $1 million over asking price, he gets a $6 million house in Los Angeles and Riley gets 24/7 access to a private jet.

No matter how you slice it, Riley is getting straight paid, according to this report.dd

Lincoln Riley USC contract details (not confirmed; best I could do):

– $110 million

– USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)

– Buying a $6 million home in LA for him

– Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family#Sooners #Trojans — Robert Hefner V (@RobertHefnerV) November 29, 2021

This is just an insane amount of money for Riley to join the Trojans. It’s an outrageous contract for a coach who has never won a national title.

Every single part of it is nuts. From the $110 million to the 24/7 access to a private jet, Riley has one of the most lucrative deals in all of American sports.

College football is truly a beast in its own league, and the amount of money we’ve seen thrown around to different coaches is proof of that fact.

If a team thinks you’re going to lead them to a national title, they’ll throw a bank vault at you to lead their squad.

“These guys got on the plane with me this morning without a contract, without anything.” Lincoln Riley naming some of his staff members at USC during his introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/6WDFWJujre — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 29, 2021

Props to Riley for getting his money and a private jet to use whenever he wants. Life must be nice!