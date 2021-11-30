Mel Tucker Named Big Ten Coach Of The Year

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker earned a huge honor Tuesday.
The head coach of the Spartans was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading MSU to a regular season record of 10-2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
While I disagree with Mel Tucker getting a $95 million contract after one good season, there’s no doubt he’s a hell of a coach.
There’s no doubt about that at all. He took a struggling MSU program and got them to ten regular season wins in his second season as the head coach of the Spartans.
If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what is. Again, not sure he’s worth $95 million over the next decade, but MSU clearly thinks he is.
What I do know is that the better MSU is at football, the better it is for the B1G. So, on that front, I love having Tucker in the conference, and he 100% earned his award.
Now, let’s see what he can do in the coming years. I hope he never beats the Badgers, but I do like the fact the Spartans are, once again, competitive.