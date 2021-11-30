US

At Three Dead, Six Injured In Michigan School Shooting

Jorge Velasco Contributor
Police responded to an “emergency situation” at a Michigan high school Tuesday afternoon after a shooting occurred inside the building.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe said 3 students are dead and 6 others were shot, including one teacher, Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is an unidentified 15-year-old student, Local 4 reported.

One suspected shooter was taken into custody and police do not believe there are remaining threats in the school, police said, according to Local 4. The shooting happened at around 12:55 p.m. and a lockdown was issued shortly after. The lockdown has not been lifted. (RELATED: Families Of Students Killed, Injured In School Shooting Reach Settlement With School District)

“We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun,” said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, according to Local4. “We do not believe there are any other at this time. There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.”

Emergency vehicles were rushed to Oxford High shortly after the lockdown began.

A statement from the Oxford Independent School District said, “all other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes,” according to Local4.

One victim was shot in the face and the student’s condition was not confirmed, according to Local 4.

This story is breaking and will be updated.