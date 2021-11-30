At Three Dead, Six Injured In Michigan School Shooting

Police responded to an “emergency situation” at a Michigan high school Tuesday afternoon after a shooting occurred inside the building.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe said 3 students are dead and 6 others were shot, including one teacher, Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is an unidentified 15-year-old student, Local 4 reported.

UPDATES from @oaklandsheriff briefing on Oxford HS shooting: – 3 students killed in shooting

– 6 others shot, including one teacher

– Shooter is in custody — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) November 30, 2021

One suspected shooter was taken into custody and police do not believe there are remaining threats in the school, police said, according to Local 4. The shooting happened at around 12:55 p.m. and a lockdown was issued shortly after. The lockdown has not been lifted. (RELATED: Families Of Students Killed, Injured In School Shooting Reach Settlement With School District)



“We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun,” said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, according to Local4. “We do not believe there are any other at this time. There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.”

From @oaklandsheriff:

“We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any other at this time. There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.” — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) November 30, 2021

Emergency vehicles were rushed to Oxford High shortly after the lockdown began.

A look from the ground as emergency vehicles rushed to Oxford High School a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/91lrM7tCsj — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) November 30, 2021

A statement from the Oxford Independent School District said, “all other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes,” according to Local4.

From Oxford Schools:

“All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger. Students at middle and elementary schools may be picked up by their parents at any time.” — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) November 30, 2021

One victim was shot in the face and the student’s condition was not confirmed, according to Local 4.

This story is breaking and will be updated.