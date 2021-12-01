Video Shows Basketball Player Double Punching Opponent In Handshake Line After Game

A video surfaced Wednesday on Twitter showing a high school basketball player double punching his opponent during the handshake line after their game.

The Iowa Carlisle Wildcats faced off against the Nevada Cubs Tuesday night with the Cubs coming away with the win 72-47, the Des Moines Register reported Wednesday.

During the handshake exchange after the game, one of the Wildcats’ players reached out and punched a Cubs’ player first in the stomach and second in the face. The whole thing was captured on video.

WATCH:

Punches thrown last night after the Nevada/Carlisle game. pic.twitter.com/6dR2czboqE — Trackhound (@Trackhound11) December 1, 2021

In the clip, the Nevada player falls back onto one of his players after being sucker-punched who can then be seen reaching out and grabbing the Wildcats’ player and wrestling him down to the ground. Other players then join in and try to break up the fight. (RELATED: Massive Brawl Breaks Out At Jaguars Game. The Video Is Wild)

The entire fight between the high school basketball players lasted a total of nine seconds and it is unclear at the time of this publication what lead to the brawl.

The full video before the cutoff pic.twitter.com/h3GfKZt6xy — Indianola Barstool (@IndianolaB) December 1, 2021

Nevada superintendent Dr. Steve Gray told TMZ the Cubs player is doing okay.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation,” Gray shared. “I’m happy they deescalated it. I thought our coaches and staff handled it well and got everyone out of there without it worsening.”

The Carlisle Police Department told the outlet an investigation is underway.

OutKick’s Clay Travis tweeted out the video and said the player who threw the punch should be facing charges.

Number four needs charges pressed against him. Double sucker punches in the handshake line?! Good lord. pic.twitter.com/6PQTOu1FSo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 2, 2021

