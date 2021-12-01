REPORT: Music Legend Clarence Avant’s Wife Dead After Being Shot During Home Invasion Robbery

Music legend Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, is dead after reportedly being shot and killed during a home invasion robbery.

Law enforcement sources said the 90-year-old legendary music executive and his wife Jacqueline, of 54 years, were home together when someone reportedly broke into their Beverly Hills home and fired several shots, TMZ reported Wednesday. (RELATED: 12-Year-Old Shoots Home Intruders, Kills One)

Sources told the outlet that the security team was there when it happened and one security guard was shot along with Clarence’s 81-year-old wife. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no other word on the status of the security member, but sources said Clarence was not injured in the home invasion robbery. (RELATED: ‘Put The Smackdown On This Crime’: Ritzy Neighborhood Files To Separate From Atlanta Over Massive Crime Spike)

Clarence was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I’m heartbroken by this morning’s news of this tragic and shocking murder,” Democrat California Rep. Karen Bass shared in a statement, according to ABC7 in Los Angeles. “Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most.”

There have been no reports, as of publication, as to whether anyone has been taken into custody in connection with the alleged robbery, or how many suspects were reportedly involved.