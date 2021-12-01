Airport Police Get In Shootout With Man Who Opened Fire On Car With His Wife In It

Authorities engaged in a shootout with a man after he fired at a vehicle carrying his wife, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The perpetrator, who has remained unidentified, had attempted to confront his wife in a parking garage at Tulsa International Airport after her flight landed. The woman, along with her brother, was escorted to her brother’s car by airport police when the man opened fire on the vehicle, AP reported.

The man was hit in the leg after police fired back at him, law enforcement said. The suspect struck a police officer but did not sustain life-threatening injuries after wearing a protective vest, according to AP. (RELATED: Woman Tries To Carry Loaded Gun On Board Plane)



AIRPORT GUNBATTLE UPDATE: Tulsa police say a man shot at his wife when she arrived at the airport before ending up in a gun battle with police. A passenger van with people inside was also hit during the shootout. https://t.co/5W2bnzIdFO — NewsChannel 8 | KTUL (@KTULNews) December 1, 2021

Authorities said eleven people were involved in the crossfire and two others were struck by plastic from a bus hit by bullets, 6Tulsa reported.

“For me when it goes out as an active shooter it’s probably one of our higher priority calls,” Tulsa Police Capt. Jarrod Hart said, according to 6Tulsa. “Actually being at the airport with as many innocent civilians walking around bodies that are moving around any time there is gunfire it’s obviously going to be a major incident because of the potential of lives out here.”

Law enforcement said the woman and her brother were not struck and remained uninjured while the suspect was taken to the hospital. Police are working to figure out why the man attempted to approach his wife, 6Tulsa reported.