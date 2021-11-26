Woman Tries To Carry Loaded Gun On Board Plane

A woman was stopped by airport security Wednesday evening after carrying a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag.

The woman, who has remained unidentified, was stopped by Transportation Security Agency (TSA) agents after entering Logan International Airport in Boston with a loaded weapon in her carry-on, The Associated Press reported. The .357 Magnum was loaded with 5 rounds at the Boston airport. (RELATED: Traveler Bites Two TSA Agents In Denver)



Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan detected this loaded .357 Magnum along with five rounds in a woman’s carry-on bag. @MassStatePolice responded and cited the woman on a state charge. @TSA officers have detected 16 firearms at BOS security checkpoints this year. #travelfail pic.twitter.com/vaAvJDJFic — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) November 25, 2021

TSA spokesperson Dan Velez said in a tweet agents have found 16 firearms at Logan’s security checkpoints this year.

Firearms are allowed to be flown on commercial flights if they “are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage,” the TSA said, according to the AP. Other firearm accessories, such as ammunition and replica firearms, are prohibited in carry-on luggage and are required to be checked.

The TSA said in October firearms found in passengers’ luggage have reached a 20-year high, noting TSA agents have stopped nearly 4,500 passengers who have tried to carry firearms on a plane. The previous record was recorded in 2019 with 4,432 firearms, according to the TSA.