Urban Meyer Says The Jaguars Still Have Players Running The Wrong Routes More Than 12 Weeks Into The Season

It sounds like the Jacksonville Jaguars are still a mess several months into the season.

Week 12 wrapped up Monday night, and it sounds like Jacksonville has issues with stuff that should be ironed by the end of training camp. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

According to Mia O’Brien, Meyer told the media Tuesday afternoon that the team is struggling with simply getting guys to run the right routes.

Yes, more than 12 weeks into the season and the Jaguars can’t even figure out how to run the right routes.

Urban Meyer says the #Jaguars are still having issues with wide receivers running wrong routes, depth issues & location issues Wouldn’t speak specifically to the failed 4th down at the end of the game — Mia O’Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 29, 2021

The Jags are currently 2-9 and are among the worst squads in the league. I guess once you realize they don’t know how to run routes, it all starts to make a lot more sense.

How the hell are pro football players roughly three months into the season and not running the correct routes? How is that possible?

Trevor Lawrence’s only touchdown pass during the month of November: pic.twitter.com/e7IGWfg6ss — DraftKings (@DraftKings) November 30, 2021

I guess it just goes to show that the Jaguars are in serious trouble and it doesn’t look like things are going to get better in the near future.

If players are running the wrong routes in November and December, you know you have a serious problem on your hands.

here are all of trevor lawrence’s incomplete passes from the 49ers game. pic.twitter.com/JnHPkCrIUM — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) November 22, 2021

I have no idea how Meyer is going to get this fixed, but he needs to ASAP. It shouldn’t have been a problem by the start of September, but I guess issues like this are why the Jags have two wins the entire season.