Jaguars Owner Shad Khan ‘Absolutely’ Believes In Urban Meyer As The Team’s Head Coach

Jaguars owner Shad Khan hasn’t given up on Urban Meyer.

Right now, the Jaguars are an embarrassing 1-6, and people are starting to throw in the towel. Not only is the team bad, but Meyer was dragged for a couple weeks after a video surfaced of a young woman dancing on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

However, while fans might be giving up on the situation, Khan hasn’t. He told Ian Rapoport that he “absolutely” has faith in the team’s head coach.

He also talked about the impression fans have and the reality behind closed doors. He told Rapoport, “I can see that being part of the team, versus picking up the paper and reading the media. I mean, there are a lot of times and I’m not just talking about football, in business situations, what you read is so different from what the reality is and this was one of those cases. I wasn’t surprised, I believe in us.”

“The impression from the outside is very different from the inside.”#Jaguars owner Shad Khan discusses with me his faith in coach Urban Meyer and the team after a difficult beginning to 2021, saying, “I believe in us.” My story: https://t.co/vKyN3mtlnq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2021

Khan can say whatever he wants, but it doesn’t change the reality that the Jaguars are terrible. They’re not just bad.

They’re an awful team, and the only team that is for sure worse is Detroit. The Jags are terrible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Not only are the Jaguars terrible, but it looks like Meyer is in way over his head. If I was him, I’d be on a plane to USC before the season ends.

It’s clear that his little NFL experiment has failed. Go back to college where he’s a dominant force.

The Jaguars have decided to not fire Urban Meyer. Can we now stop treating him like he’s an accused war criminal? Last time I checked – which is often – hot women being attracted to you is still legal in America…at least until feminists ban it. pic.twitter.com/sLXbAjTNm4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 6, 2021

I have no idea how this will all end in Jacksonville, but I can promise it won’t end with a bunch of wins.