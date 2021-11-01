Editorial

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan ‘Absolutely’ Believes In Urban Meyer As The Team’s Head Coach

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks off the field after being defeated by the Seattle Seahawks 31-7 at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jaguars owner Shad Khan hasn’t given up on Urban Meyer.

Right now, the Jaguars are an embarrassing 1-6, and people are starting to throw in the towel. Not only is the team bad, but Meyer was dragged for a couple weeks after a video surfaced of a young woman dancing on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, while fans might be giving up on the situation, Khan hasn’t. He told Ian Rapoport that he “absolutely” has faith in the team’s head coach.

He also talked about the impression fans have and the reality behind closed doors. He told Rapoport, “I can see that being part of the team, versus picking up the paper and reading the media. I mean, there are a lot of times and I’m not just talking about football, in business situations, what you read is so different from what the reality is and this was one of those cases. I wasn’t surprised, I believe in us.”

Khan can say whatever he wants, but it doesn’t change the reality that the Jaguars are terrible. They’re not just bad.

They’re an awful team, and the only team that is for sure worse is Detroit. The Jags are terrible.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Not only are the Jaguars terrible, but it looks like Meyer is in way over his head. If I was him, I’d be on a plane to USC before the season ends.

It’s clear that his little NFL experiment has failed. Go back to college where he’s a dominant force.

I have no idea how this will all end in Jacksonville, but I can promise it won’t end with a bunch of wins.