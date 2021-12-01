‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 5 Gets Absurd TV Ratings

“Yellowstone” put up some monster TV ratings this past weekend.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the fifth episode of season four had nearly 7.9 million viewers on the Paramount Network. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Stuns With Major Reveal About Jamie And Garrett In ‘Under A Blanket Of Red’)

That number doesn’t include any streaming numbers or DVR viewership. To put it as simply as possible, it’s just an absurd number for a cable show or any other TV show in general.

It’s truly insane how popular “Yellowstone” has become since it first premiered in 2018. I remember back then, I was really the only person with a major platform talking about it.

Nobody else seemed interested in helping me move the needle. Now, it’s a cultural phenomenon, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be slowing down at any point in the near future.

In fact, with every episode that airs, the audience for the hit show seems to only grow stronger.

If you’re not already watching, I can’t recommend it enough. We’re halfway through season four and it’s been electric.

Now, it’s time to find out whether or not Jamie will confront his father for whatever role he might have played in the attack.

Make sure to tune in this Sunday for another episode!