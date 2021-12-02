Inflation Crisis Comes For One Of Americans’ Favorite Go-To Foods

Chicken tenders are the latest food to fall victim to the inflation crisis and pandemic supply chain issues.

The average price for a value pack of the American favorite rose from $3.02 last year to $3.99 currently, according to Today. Chicken tenders are more difficult to process than chicken nuggets, which also drive up the cost.

Supply chain crisis now threatening chicken tendershttps://t.co/My0F9iLGJ8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 2, 2021

Restaurants such as Kentucky Fried Chicken and A&W have excluded chicken tenders from their marketing materials in an effort to avoid selling out of the popular food, Today reported. (RELATED: Food Prices Increasing As Companies Face Supply And Labor Shortages)

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is a restaurant chain based in Nashville, Tennessee,dealing with the rising costs, reported Today.

“There is no safe harbor in the supply chain right now,” said Brian Morris, Hattie B’s vice president of culinary, learning and development, Today reported. “We see it across the board, but certainly you feel the pain the most in tenders.”

Kerry Sanders is a mother from Scottsdale, Arizona, and the increase in price and availability is affecting her family, according to the outlet.

“The shelves have been empty recently, restaurants have been out of chicken tenders, and that makes it very difficult when you have kids that have limited options,” Sanders said.

The Consumer Price Index increased 6.2% this year with a 0.9% increase in October alone. Inflation at the wholesale level also rose to record levels in October, rising 8.6% in just 12 months.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for further comment.