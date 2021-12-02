Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez Enters The Transfer Portal

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is leaving Lincoln.

Martinez has been the face of the Cornhuskers since his freshman campaign in 2018, but he’s made the decision to no longer play for Scott Frost. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey. I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the next opportunity ahead! I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum. GBR & God Bless,” Martinez wrote in part Thursday afternoon on Instagram.

You can read his full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Martinez (@adrianmartinez.2)

When Martinez blew up on the scene in 2018, everyone thought he was going to inject life into Nebraska’s program.

He appeared to be the savior fans had long waited for. That never happened, but Martinez did put up some big stats along the way.

He just couldn’t find many wins in the process.

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez has entered the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/ipwX3xOoc2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2021

I have no idea where Martinez will land, but I’m sure plenty of schools will come calling, especially G5 schools.

It’s not a secret that I knock the Cornhuskers a lot, but I hope Martinez finds some success wherever he lands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation)

He seems like a good dude and he deserves to taste a little success before leaving college for good.