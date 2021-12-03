EXCLUSIVE: ‘Democrats Should Not Hold Republicans Hostage’: Heritage Calls On GOP To Reject Debt Ceiling Increase Attached To NDAA

The Heritage Action issued a letter Friday, urging Republican lawmakers to reject the Democrats’ attempts to “attach” the increase of the debt ceiling to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The letter, obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller, warned House and Senate Republicans of the Democrats’ plans of incorporating increase of the debt ceiling into the NDAA, the annual defense bill that directs funding for the U.S. military.

This year’s versions of the NDAA submitted to the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate are already replete with “policy concerns,” including expansion of the selective service to women, red flag provisions and discharge for non-vaccinated service members, the letter stated.

“For 60 years, Congress has passed the NDAA to set the nation’s defense policies and priorities. This year, Democrats are attempting to attach the debt ceiling extension to the NDAA to hold Republicans hostage to the Democrats’ wasteful spending on their liberal social agenda,” Jessica Anderson, the executive director of the Heritage Action, told the Daily Caller.

(RELATED: The Rising National Debt Threatens America’s Economic Future) “Not a single Republican should join Democrats in this effort to pass the buck on their own fiscal insanity, that’s why Heritage Action will key vote the entire NDAA package if Democrats decide to include the debt ceiling extension,” Anderson added.

The NDAA, in it’s current form, would push through a woke military agenda like we’ve never seen before. Our military is supposed to protect our nation, not protect our feelings. Let’s cut the woke bullcrap out and take care of what they need!#NoWayNDAA — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 3, 2021

The $768 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was easily approved in September in the House with 135 Republicans joining 181 Democrats in a vote of 316-113. A provision included in the NDAA would require all women to register for the draft at 18, just as men do.