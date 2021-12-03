‘Inflation Is Real’: Kyrsten Sinema Tells CNN The Exact Reason Why Americans Are Struggling

During a sit down interview Thursday with CNN, Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told Lauren Fox, CNN Congressional Correspondent, that “inflation is real.”

“When I’m home in Arizona, I hear, number one, about the price of gas and, number two, about the price of food,” Sinema told CNN. “People are very concerned about the amount they’re spending just to survive every day. And inflation is real,” she concluded. (RELATED: ‘He’s The Mad Hatter’ — Sen. Barrasso Calls Biden’s Spending ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Logic)



Inflation has hit its highest levels in three decades, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hitting 6.2% on a year-over-year measure. The prices of gas, food, and other products have suffered from a shortage, causing companies to raise their prices as their quarterly profits continue to plummet.

Before Sinema sat down and began the interview with CNN, her cell phone rang and her ringtone was the refrain from a song in the musical “Hamilton” that includes the lyrics “you don’t have the votes,” CNN reported.

Sinema, along with West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, has become an influential member of Congress as a critical vote Senate Democrats need to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, the outlet reported. House Democrats passed President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion spending package on Nov. 19, but the bill faces a rockier path through the Senate before becoming law.

Sinema’s weariness on Biden’s Build Back Better plan has led to protesters following and harassing her in public restrooms as well as airports and on flights.