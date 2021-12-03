‘See Nothing’ And ‘Say Nothing’: Epstein Had A 58-Page Booklet Full Of ‘Degrading’ Rules About How His Staff Should Behave, Former Housekeeper Alleges

Late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s former housekeeper testified Friday about the “see nothing” and “say nothing” policy that his boss’s staff had to abide by.

Juan Alessi, a 71-year-old former butler who worked at Epstein’s Florida mansion from 1990 to 2002, testified on the fourth day of Ghislaine Maxwell trial. He told the court about a 58-page booklet detailing “degrading” rules that Epstein’s staff was required to follow, according to The Independent.

“Remember that you see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing, except to answer a question directed at you. Respect their privacy,” one of the lines of the manual read, according to Alessi.

Today Epstein’s former butler Juan Alessi testified that Ghislaine Maxwell gave him a “household manual” with checklists for staff. He called it “degrading.” One line says: “Remember that you see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing, except to answer a question directed at you.” pic.twitter.com/uOsuMrSQck — kate briquelet (@kbriquelet) December 3, 2021

Alessi said that Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator facing trafficking and other charges for recruiting minors for the sex offender, ordered the employees to never look their boss in the eye and always avert their gaze as they talked to him. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein’s Pilot Says He Flew Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump On Private Jets)

The booklet also reportedly included commands, such as “SMILE!”, “NEVER disclose Mr Epstein or Ms Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone” and “unobtrusive is the key.”

Alessi stated that Maxwell frequently ordered him to pick up a 14-year-old girl, who had testified in the trial as “Jane,” from school and bring her to Epstein.

Jane alleged Tuesday that Maxwell was present in the room during multiple sexual contact Epstein had with her 14-year-old self multiple times in 1994.