Tiger Woods Looks To Be In Great Shape While Golfing After Terrible Car Accident

Tiger Woods appears to be doing well after his terrible car crash.

The PGA Tour tweeted a video of the legendary golfer on the range at the Hero World Challenge, and he looked great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below.

While it’s still unclear whether or not Woods will ever return to a form that allows him to compete at a high level, it is clear the golf star is doing much better.

His February 2021 car crash left him in rough physical shape and many wondered whether or not he’d ever golf again.

Clearly, he’s now at a point where he can at least golf for fun.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. He can’t be worried about competing on the PGA Tour right now.

He just has to be focused on getting back to a level where he has a normal standard of health.

Let’s all hope he continues to make great progress when it comes to getting healthy.