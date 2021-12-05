WWII Hero And Former US Senator Bob Dole Dead At 98

World War II hero and retired Kansas Sen. Bob Dole passed away in his sleep Sunday at age 98, according to a statement issued by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” the Foundation shared in a tweet.

“At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years,” the page added.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

Dole announced he would be undergoing treatment for stage four lung cancer in February, according to NBC News.

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

Dole served as an Army lieutenant during World War II and suffered near-fatal injuries while attempting to carry a fellow soldier away from danger, according to CNN.

Those injuries rendered Dole’s left arm minimally functional and permanently disabled his right arm, the outlet added. (RELATED: WWII Vet Bob Dole Is Wheelchair Bound — But That Didn’t Stop Him When The Anthem Played [VIDEO]).

In the decades since, Dole also received treatment for a plethora of other health problems, including prostate cancer, a leg infection, a fall, and an aortic aneurism, CNN added.

Dole went on to serve as a U.S. senator for 27 years and as Senate majority leader twice.

Dole also served as former President Gerald Ford’s running mate in 1976 and became among the oldest first-time presidential candidates once announced as the GOP’s nominee 20 years later, the outlet added.

He was defeated by incumbent President Bill Clinton after earning only 159 electoral votes in his third attempt for the White House.

Dole has been described as a “stalwart of the Senate” and as “one of Washington’s most recognizable political figures” in response to his death.