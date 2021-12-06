Chris Cuomo Out Of Another Job

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor announced Monday he’d be resigning from his SiriusXM radio show.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo wrote in a post on Instagram. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show.”

“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal – but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.” (RELATED: ‘F*cking Propagandists’: Joe Rogan Accuses CNN Of Spreading ‘Left-Wing Propaganda,’ Calls Out ‘Dogsh*t’ Ratings)

Cuomo announced Wednesday that he was hurt about his then-suspension from CNN while hosting his radio show. He was indefinitely suspended from CNN following evidence that he worked closely with his brother, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while he was embroiled in sexual assault allegations.

CNN announced Saturday Cuomo had been “terminated,” noting an investigation revealed “additional information.”

Cuomo allegedly tried to help cover up his brother’s sexual assault scandals by acquiring information about his brother’s accusers through his media contacts, and worked with his brother’s then top aide to prepare public responses.

He claimed Monday that CNN President Jeff Zucker knew about his involvement in his brother’s sexual assault accusations, with the network calling Zucker’s alleged knowledge “patently false.”