Chris Cuomo’s Show Gets More Viewers Without Him There

Ratings for Chris Cuomo’s CNN primetime show surged Tuesday night after he was suspended “indefinitely.”

Tuesday’s episode of “Cuomo Prime Time” saw a 19% markup compared to Monday’s showing — up to 897,000 viewers from the previous day’s 754,000 viewers, according to AdWeek’s TVNewser website.

CNN announced Tuesday night that Cuomo would be suspended “indefinitely, pending further evaluation” after new disclosures found he had helped his brother, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the middle of his sexual harassment investigation. (RELATED: CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo ‘Indefinitely’)



New York Attorney General Letitia James released text messages and transcripts Monday that revealed how Cuomo reached out to various news industry “sources” to get information about his brother’s accusers. Cuomo pleaded with the former Governor’s then-top-aide, Melissa DeRosa, to “please let me help with the prep.”

Cuomo also texted the former aide “I have a lead on the wedding girl” three days after the New York Times reported how the former governor made an unwanted advance with Anna Ruch, a 33-year-old woman who accused the governor of unwanted advances.

Cuomo told SiriusXM listeners Wednesday it “hurts” and was “embarrassing” after being suspended from the network but said “I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did.”