CNN Fires Chris Cuomo For Involvement In Covering Up His Brother’s Sexual Assault Case

CNN announced Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been “terminated” from the network for his involvement in covering up his brother’s sexual assault case.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of a new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” CNN said in a statement.

“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” (RELATED: Chris Cuomo’s Show Gets More Viewers Without Him There)

Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021

The network “indefinitely” suspended Cuomo after the New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts on Monday that indicated his involvement in attempting to cover up his brother’s, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, sexual assault case. The “Cuomo Prime Time” host reportedly tried to acquire information about his brother’s accusers through his media contacts and worked with his top aide to prepare the former governor’s public responses.

On his radio show, “Let’s Get After It,” Cuomo said his suspension was “embarrassing” and hurtful. He said he “apologized in the past” for his actions and would not discuss the matter any further.