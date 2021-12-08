Police Officers Save Dog Stuck In Frozen Lake: WATCH

Police officers in Spain swam through a frozen lake to save a golden retriever Wednesday ahead of expected snowstorms.

Recibido aviso, sobre las 11’00 de la mañana, en el puesto de Jaca de la @guardiacivil, de la caída de un perro en una zona de embalse, la patrulla de Canfranc se mete al agua para llevar a cabo el rescate pic.twitter.com/nf7FC2XnXw — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) December 7, 2021

The two officers, stripped down to the waist, can be seen breaking up chunks of ice at the lake’s surface and wading through the frigid waters to save the dog who, according to Reuters, had been trapped in the frozen lake for several hours.

The police received a call about the dog stranded in the reservoir at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Spanish law enforcement. (RELATED: Conservative Politicians In Spain Attack Biden After Indigenous Peoples’ Day Proclamation)

The first man to enter the lake used a large stick to break up the frozen surface as he waded in deeper. The dog initially swam away from the men before turning to swim toward them. The men can be seen guiding the dog out of the lake at the end of the video.

“It is not just a dog. It is knowing that you always are and will be there for whatever it takes,” David Arranz, a local lawyer, commented on Twitter. “Infinite pride. Always.”

Northern and eastern Spain are expecting heavy snow and strong winds Wednesday through Saturday, and authorities have issued severe weather alerts. (RELATED: COVID-19 Lockdowns Unconstitutional, Spain’s Highest Court Rules)

The officers are part of the Jaca post of Spain’s Guardia Civil in the province of Huesca, according to Euro Weekly News.

