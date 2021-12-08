Superstar Singer Becky G Bares All In One-Shoulder Gown With Extreme Waist-High Leg Slit

Superstar Becky G definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a daring one-shoulder gown with an extreme waist-high leg slit.

The 24-year-old singer and actress looked truly stunning as she went braless in the yellow and black backless number with half of the dress missing. She showed off the leg slit that went all the way up during her appearance Tuesday at the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in California. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, black high heels and jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To say the look was unforgettable would be a serious understatement. It truly rivaled Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid’s nearly-naked red gown on the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

In case you missed it, check out the barely-there number below that left little to the imagination.