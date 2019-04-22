Gigi Hadid Turns 24 Years Old

April 23 is Gigi Hadid’s birthday. To help you celebrate we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Gigi Hadid is an American fashion model. She first signed with IMG models in 2013. However, her modeling career began at age 2.

Gigi is the daughter of model and former Yolanda Hadid, a former “Housewives of Beverly Hills” star. While growing up, Gigi spent time on competitive horseback riding and volleyball before focusing on her modeling career. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Breaks Down Talking About Pressures Of Fame: It ‘Makes You Feel Out Of Control’)

Gigi made her New York Fashion Week runway debut in 2014, but she considers her big break to have come from French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. The fashion editor chose Gigi for her Spring 2014 CR Fashion Book.

Her first appearance in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show came in December of 2015. She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel the following year.

Gigi has walked in runway shows for Versace, Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and Marc Jacobs.