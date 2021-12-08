‘Yellowstone’ Puts Up Huge TV Ratings With ‘I Want To Be Him’

“Yellowstone” put up some insane TV ratings Sunday night.

The sixth episode of season four aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network for millions of fans around the country, and a shocking amount of people tuned in. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing In The Latest Episode ‘I Want To Be Him’)

‘Yellowstone’ Shocks In Latest Episode. Fans Can’t Stop Talking About The Bloody Ending https://t.co/Pps5PAHN4G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 8, 2021

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the show had just under 7.3 million viewers Sunday night on Paramount Network. That number doesn’t include DVR or streaming, and it was by far the most-watched scripted show of the night.

The latest @Yellowstone episode might have been the darkest in series history, and I LOVED every second of it. It’s the best show on TV and you’re simply wrong if you disagree. pic.twitter.com/zH2A2mOBY0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2021

At this point, you’d have to be an idiot to be shocked about the ratings “Yellowstone” puts up week after week.

It’s the most popular show on TV, and every single week when the latest ratings roll in, that is proven time and time again.

You just love to see it.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Last Sunday’s episode was also insane and incredibly dark as we watched Lloyd and Walker battle it out. Once that was done, Rip gave Lloyd an absolute beatdown.

During my interview with Cole Hauser, we talked about the violence in this season, but he didn’t tell us that part!

What does @Yellowstone star @colehauser think about all the revenge fans will see from Rip in season four? I thought I’d stop in and ask him. Turns out, he’s pretty damn excited for the violence to unfold. pic.twitter.com/aLOAvMAlFg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

If you’re not already watching, you need to start watching ASAP! It’s an incredible show, and I can’t wait to see what we get next as the season winds down. I have no doubt it’s going to be incredible!