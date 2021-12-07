Watch The Sinister Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Keep The Wolves Close’

The upcoming episode of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be crazy.

“Keep the Wolves Close” is the seventh episode of season four, and it’s crystal clear the stakes will only get higher as the Duttons face enemies everywhere. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing In The Latest Episode ‘I Want To Be Him’)

Most notably, Jamie and Beth seem hellbent on taking each other out. Watch the chilling preview below.

It certainly looks like we’re in for one hell of a war down the stretch the rest of season four, and it looks like Beth will be right next to her father the whole way.

That preview couldn’t have made it any clearer that she’s leading the fight for the Duttons, and I’m here for it.

She’s vicious and hates Jamie. Again, there is a clash coming.

You all need to be watching season four. Through six episodes, it’s been awesome and this past Sunday’s episode was outstanding.

It might be the darkest episode in the history of “Yellowstone,” and I say that as a compliment. Jamie appears to be siding with Garrett and Lloyd and Walker had it out in epic fashion.

Are you not entertained?

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for an all-new episode! I have no doubt “Keep the Wolves Close” will be great!