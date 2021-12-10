REPORT: SEC Football Games Didn’t Cause COVID-19 Outbreaks

College football games weren’t the doomsday events many predicted they would be.

The college football regular season is in the books, and The Hill published a fascinating piece about what impact packed stadiums had on the spread of the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Turns out, it didn’t have much of an impact at all.

Pro-lockdown cowards accused football fans of killing grandma for attending games. The data proves games haven’t led to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Will Fauci apologize for shaming football fans for living life? I doubt it. pic.twitter.com/QmtMZCFPgP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

Elizabeth Plummer, Marty Makary and Ge Bai wrote the following in part about SEC games in the piece published Thursday:

We found that the average infection rate for the week ending Aug. 8 (before most students returned to campus) was 0.35 percent. The average COVID-19 infection rate peaked at 0.49 percent for the week before football games began, and then steadily decreased to 0.08 percent for the week ending Oct. 31, after which it remained low. The average weekly infection rate for the five weeks before SEC football began was 0.44 percent, while the average weekly infection rate during the SEC football season was 0.18 percent. No evidence suggests that SEC football activities have led to COVID-19 outbreaks in the communities hosting the games. This is great news for players, fans and anyone who enjoys outdoor gatherings!

It’s also worth noting that the states with SEC football teams were among the states with the fewest restrictions, including Florida.

The data also backs up previous reporting from late September that there was no known tie between COVID-19 outbreaks and fans attending games.

For all the idiots and clowns shaming college football fans for living life, there is no evidence to support claims fans packing stadiums is leading to an increase in COVID-19. Science is not on your side! Great piece from @Dylan_Housman. https://t.co/ek2j9SdaUb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 24, 2021

After all the fear mongering, the science seems to suggest that there wasn’t any kind of tie between football games and the virus spreading.

This is what was stolen from millions of football fans in 2020 when people were banned from attending games. We finally have it back. Don’t ever let them steal it from us again. https://t.co/2BRk5szVfI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

Let’s take a walk back to early September. Some people lost their damn minds when stadiums were packed during week one.

The doomsday crowd was thriving on the idea football games would cause society to collapse. Fauci famously slammed the packed stadiums after week one.

Dr. Fauci slams colleges for hosting football games without masks pic.twitter.com/M51ZtMaSl8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 7, 2021

It will be interesting to see if anyone is willing to admit that they were wrong. Something tells me the answer is no. If there’s one thing we’ve learned since the pandemic started, people don’t like admitting their mistakes.

90,000 Florida fans sang Tom Petty’s classic “Won’t Back” against Alabama, and it was beautiful. If the clowns running our country had their way, none of this would be allowed. The stadium would be empty. College fans are refusing to live in fear. pic.twitter.com/1OfbBT1vTj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 19, 2021

I can’t wait to see what the fear mongering crowd throws at us next!