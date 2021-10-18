Editorial

College Football Games Continue To Not Be Coronavirus Superspreader Events

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban protests a penalty call to the referee on what would have been a turnover on downs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Ole Miss 42-21. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
College football continues to dominate COVID-19.

Back in September, it was revealed that despite all the hysteria and hype about football games being coronavirus superspreader events, there was no evidence to suggest that was the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now in the middle of October, it seems like there continues to be no reason to believe packed stadiums are going to result in mass infections and death.

NBC’s ‘Today’ and NBC News ran multiple segments over the past few days about how the games have rolled on without all the issues the experts predicted.

You can watch them below.

Furthermore, Politico compiled a bunch of information about how the gloom and doom predictions have fallen flat.

University of Iowa epidemiologist Christine Petersen said in the Politico piece that while parties can lead to the virus spread, there isn’t much to support the theory football games and tailgates are bringing America to its knees.

I wonder if all the experts and fearmongers will go on TV and admit they were wrong. As I stated back in September, I’m not counting on it.

People love spouting off when they think they’re in the right. When they’re in the wrong, not so much!

Football fans have led the fight to get back to normal and not leave in fear. We’re living life and we’re not going to apologize for it.

Let us know in the comments what you think of all the critics and haters being wrong!