College Football Games Continue To Not Be Coronavirus Superspreader Events

College football continues to dominate COVID-19.

Back in September, it was revealed that despite all the hysteria and hype about football games being coronavirus superspreader events, there was no evidence to suggest that was the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For all the idiots and clowns shaming college football fans for living life, there is no evidence to support claims fans packing stadiums is leading to an increase in COVID-19. Science is not on your side! Great piece from @Dylan_Housman. https://t.co/ek2j9SdaUb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 24, 2021

Now in the middle of October, it seems like there continues to be no reason to believe packed stadiums are going to result in mass infections and death.

NBC’s ‘Today’ and NBC News ran multiple segments over the past few days about how the games have rolled on without all the issues the experts predicted.

You can watch them below.

A little shocking! NBC report on how college football games are NOT “superspreader” events includes video of Joy Reid and Dr. Fauci sounding panicky notes. Ooooops. https://t.co/H8Bc2GoiPw pic.twitter.com/tjqapmVA2w — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 16, 2021

Furthermore, Politico compiled a bunch of information about how the gloom and doom predictions have fallen flat.

University of Iowa epidemiologist Christine Petersen said in the Politico piece that while parties can lead to the virus spread, there isn’t much to support the theory football games and tailgates are bringing America to its knees.

New @politico Nightly, from me: The headlines were clear. America needed to get ready for a college football-Covid cocktail of trouble this fall. Then … nothing happened. We look at why Saturdays on campus haven’t led to case spikes so far this season. https://t.co/3LeXOet52t — Tyler Weyant (@tweyant) October 15, 2021

I wonder if all the experts and fearmongers will go on TV and admit they were wrong. As I stated back in September, I’m not counting on it.

People love spouting off when they think they’re in the right. When they’re in the wrong, not so much!

Pro-lockdown cowards accused football fans of killing grandma for attending games. The data proves games haven’t led to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Will Fauci apologize for shaming football fans for living life? I doubt it. pic.twitter.com/QmtMZCFPgP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

Football fans have led the fight to get back to normal and not leave in fear. We’re living life and we’re not going to apologize for it.

90,000 Florida fans sang Tom Petty’s classic “Won’t Back” against Alabama, and it was beautiful. If the clowns running our country had their way, none of this would be allowed. The stadium would be empty. College fans are refusing to live in fear. pic.twitter.com/1OfbBT1vTj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 19, 2021

