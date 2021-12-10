Swedish Model Victoria Silvstedt’s Metallic Gold Bikini Wins The Day

Swedish model Victoria Silvstedt’s metallic bikini hands down won the day when she stepped out in the great suit during a trip to Miami Beach.

The 47-year-old model looked absolutely terrific when she showed up in a gold wrap two-piece swimsuit as she strutted her stuff on the beach in Florida. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The pictures were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Thursday.

She completed the great look with loose hair, sunglasses and an animal print wrap skirt around her waist. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

To say the model looked ready for the beach is a serious understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Judging by the pictures, she had a great day on the sand and in the ocean.