REPORT: Urban Meyer’s Situation In Jacksonville Is Deteriorating Amid Multiple Issues With Coaches And Players

It sounds like Urban Meyer’s situation with the Jaguars is quickly unraveling.

According to Tim Pelissero, the situation behind closed doors with the Jags and the franchise’s head coach is quickly deteriorating as some believe he’s “shifting blame to players and coaches” as the team sits at an abysmal 2-10. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Furthermore, Meyer allegedly berated his assistant coaches for the lack of success.

Months of tension surrounding #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer could be out after just one tumultuous season.https://t.co/9Eqdajvlg1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2021

Pelissero reported the following in part:

During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés.

He also reported that star receiver Marvin Jones “left the facility until other staff members convinced him to come back” amid ongoing issues, and when he did return, he proceeded to argue with the three-time national champion.

Oh boy… An in-depth look at the issues surrounding the Urban Meyer Era in Jacksonville from @TomPelissero https://t.co/oCYzvMyGqH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2021

It might just be time to admit that the Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville has been an unmitigated disaster.

The Jaguars have decided to not fire Urban Meyer. Can we now stop treating him like he’s an accused war criminal? Last time I checked – which is often – hot women being attracted to you is still legal in America…at least until feminists ban it. pic.twitter.com/sLXbAjTNm4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 6, 2021

The team isn’t winning, he had the embarrassing dancing video come out and he’s now reportedly getting into hostile exchanges with players and coaches.

At this point, I’m not sure how anyone could sit here and argue this needs to continue.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐬 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐛™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

Meyer needs to quit and return to college if he wants to keep coaching. Clearly, the Jaguars just aren’t for him, and that seems to be obvious at this point.