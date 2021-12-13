Julian Assange Would Die If Got Extradited To The US, His Brother Says

Brother of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Gabriel Shipton, appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday to discuss the imminent extradition of Assange to the U.S. from the U.K.

“Your brother is extradited to the United States, do you think he will survive?” Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson asked.

“No, I don’t. Prisoners here can’t be kept safe. Even the most high-profile visitors like Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t be kept safe in prison so what hope will Julian have here? I think if he gets extradited, he will most likely die,” Shipton replied.

“He didn’t hack anybody’s computers. He’s a journalist,” Carlson said. “He reprinted facts that were deeply embarrassing to our political class, the Democratic National Committee and above all to the foreign policy establishment,” Carlson added.

Carlson further claimed that Assange did what The New York Times has done for “100 years.” (RELATED: US Wins Appeal To Extradite Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange)

When asked why his brother was so important to the Justice Department, Shipton replied that he believed the “people who run our democracies would like to rule them with impunity.” He further added that he believes they are making an example out of his brother for informing the public about their secrets.

Assange is wanted by the U.S. on 18 charges, including breaking espionage laws after Wikileaks published thousands of confidential files in 2010. The leak, which U.S. officials said put lives at risk, included defense documents regarding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as detainees at Guantanamo Bay, NBC News reported. (RELATED: US Tries To Contain Damage From Leaked Documents)

The U.K.’s high court ruled on Friday that Assange could be extradited to the U.S., reversing a lower court’s former ruling. Stella Moris, Julian Assange’s fiancée, stated that they plan to appeal the decision “at the earliest possible moment,” according to CNBC.