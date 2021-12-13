Man Drives Miles With Smoker, Truckload Of Food To Help Those Who Were In Tornado’s Destructive Path

A man drove a truckload of food and grill to Mayfield, Kentucky, to cook food for citizens affected by the deadly tornadoes that killed dozens of people.

Victor Ordoñez, a writer for ABC News, posted several videos Sunday of Jim Finch, who told the journalist that although he doesn’t own a restaurant, “it just needed to be done.”

This man drove half an hour with a grill and a truckload of food and parked right in the middle of #Mayfield, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/xrVbrMdJ9S — Victor Ordoñez (@TheOrdonezTimes) December 12, 2021

"This man drove half an hour with a grill and a truckload of food and parked right in the middle of Mayfield Kentucky," Ordoñez's caption read.



Finch said that he decided to take his grill to Mayfield because he knows that some Kentuckians “don’t have any electricity.”

“That means they don’t have any restaurants, no running water so I just figured I would do what I could do, show up with some food and some water,” Finch said in the video.

Jim wore a smile the whole morning, we laugh when I asked if he had a restaurant. He shook his head, “it just needed to be done,” he said. pic.twitter.com/tpZ1LMvdOA — Victor Ordoñez (@TheOrdonezTimes) December 13, 2021

The man also said that those who wish to pick up his food should come with no worries. “We trying to feed the people. We got hamburgers, chicken, I got sausage, eggs. Just real simple stuff you can have and not worry about making a mess, grab and go type of food.”

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that at least 70 people were believed to be dead after tornadoes and severe weather ripped through the state over the weekend, WLKY reported. Beshear also said that President Joe Biden signed a federal emergency declaration for Kentucky after dozens of buildings were destroyed and other structures were damaged.