Denver Public Schools Claims Black Families Requested Racially Segregated ‘Playground Night’

Denver Public Schools told the Daily Caller that black families at one of the district’s elementary schools requested that the school provide a “families of color playground night” for black families to meet other black families.

A spokesperson for Denver Public Schools said that Centennial Elementary school leaders met with “some of the Black families whose children attend” Denver Public Schools (DPS) and they requested a separate, segregated space to meet one another.

“Some of these families shared with us that, since the only time many of them see one another is at drop-off and pick-up times, we host some events where Black families can meet one another, connect with one another and share their experiences about the school with one another,” DPS Media Manager Scott Pribble told the Daily Caller.

Pribble said that the school was “honoring their request,” though the school maintains that “all families are welcome to attend all of [the school’s] events.”

The program was posted on Centennial Elementary’s welcome sign and said that the event would be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4:10 p.m., according to a picture posted by City Journal journalist Christopher Rufo.

Denver Public Schools now promoting racially-segregated playtime—for “equity.” pic.twitter.com/QO5XZXHfcX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021

The “families of color playground night” is not a one-time event, according to a Facebook post obtained by Rufo. The elementary school hosted the same event on Oct. 13 and Nov. 10. The Dec. 8 event was reportedly canceled due to “COVID protocols,” according to Rufo. (RELATED: Public School Principal Offers Racially Segregated Spaces For Staff And Students Of Color To Process Rittenhouse Verdict)

The district told the Daily Caller that they are supportive of Centennial Elementary’s decision as they believe the segregated playground nights provide “inspiration for families.”

“The school leaders at Centennial received a specific request from families to create a space of belonging,” Pribble said. “Centennial was responsive to their request. We support efforts like this as they provide connections, support and inspiration for families which share similar experiences and come from similar backgrounds.”