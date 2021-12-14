Biden Applauds New COVID-19 Pill Data But Cautions That ‘Several Steps Remain’

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he’s “encouraged by the promising data released by Pfizer” on its new COVID-19 antiviral pill but noted that the drug still faces “several steps” before it can become available.

Pfizer said its updated analysis of the antiviral COVID-19 pill indicates it is almost 90% effective in preventing deaths and hospitalizations for high-risk patients, CNBC reported. The U.S. drugmaker also said Tuesday that data suggests the pill will be effective against the Omicron variant.

“This news provides another potentially powerful tool in our fight against the virus, including the Omicron variant,” Biden said in a statement responding to the Pfizer analysis.

Biden noted that this COVID-19 antiviral pill is far from a done deal. It still has to go through authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), among several other steps, the president said. Still, the administration is putting faith in the pill, announcing in November that it would be securing 10 million treatment courses.

Biden reiterated this announcement Tuesday, saying that the order has been placed ahead of time “to make sure that we are ready.”

The president ended his statement with another push for fully vaccinated Americans to get the booster and for unvaccinated individuals to get the shot. Biden said these "remain the most important tools we have to save lives" while hinting at a brighter future should the antiviral pill be authorized.

“But if this treatment is indeed authorized — and once the pills are widely available — it will mark a significant step forward in our path out of the pandemic,” Biden said. “The combination of widespread vaccinations and boosters, testing, and effective pills for those who become ill will help us further reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our lives and our economy as we continue to build back better.”