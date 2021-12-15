Dan Lanning’s Contract With Oregon Is Worth More Than $29 Million Over Six Years

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning is getting a nice chunk of change to coach the Ducks.

According to FootballScoop.com, the Ducks recently released the terms of Lanning’s deal with the program, and his contract is worth $29.1 million over six years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Incentives can push his earnings even higher north.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball)

That’s a whole lot of money for a guy who has never been a head coach in his life and is only 35 years old.

Of course, this is America and we believe in capitalism and the free market. If Oregon decides Dan Lanning is worth nearly $30 million over six years, then that’s what he’s worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball)

However, if you’re going to get paid that kind of money right from the jump, you better win right away. When you’re making an average annual salary of $4.85 million, fans aren’t going to have much patience.

They’re going to want to win immediately and they’re going to want to win at a high level. That’s what Oregon fans have expected ever since the days of Chip Kelly, and it’s now Lanning’s job to carry the torch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball)

It should be fun to see what he can do with the Ducks! Either way, he’s getting paid a nice chunk of change!