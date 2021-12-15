EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Answers From TSA Over Illegal Immigrants Flying Without ID

A group of House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David Pekoske demanding answers as to why migrants are being allowed to fly without proper identification.

The letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, was spearheaded by Texas Rep. Lance Gooden. In the letter, the lawmakers ask Pekoske a list of questions about TSA possibly helping migrants travel without any identification after the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained an email that revealed the national vetting center used by TSA processed over 42,000 non-citizens and non-U.S. nationals requesting document validation between the first of the year and mid-October.

The lawmakers are continuing to say the improper vetting process poses major national security risks.

“The Transportation Security Administration is putting millions of Americans flying for Christmas at risk by allowing unknown, and potentially dangerous, immigrants to board commercial aircraft. The American people deserve transparency and to know U.S. national security and their personal safety are not being put at risk,” Gooden told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

by Henry Rodgers

The letter was signed by West Virginia Rep. David McKinley, Colorodo Rep. Doug Lamborn, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, Texas Rep. Pat Fallon, Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, Texas Rep. Brian Babin, Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey, Mississippi Rep. Steven Palazzo, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, Illinois Rep. Mike Bost, Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson and Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Answers From TSA Over Whistleblower Packet Showing Operation To Move Migrants Into US)

In November, Gooden and other House Republicans sent a number of letters to the TSA and various U.S. corporations that they believe are complicit in human smuggling.

The letters stem from a whistleblower packet received by Gooden, which reportedly confirmed U.S. non-profits are undertaking large-scale organized operations to move migrants throughout the U.S. The whistleblower packet reportedly details how to go to the airport, how to get past TSA without any identification, how to enroll children in schools and how to assimilate into different communities.

Gooden sent a letter in March to President Joe Biden urging him to recognize the crisis on the southern border and to reinstate the Trump administration’s national emergency concerning our southern border. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Take Migrants At Their Word’: Republicans Criticize Process Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Get Through Airport Security Without ID)

The Biden administration has continued to face criticism for reopening several Trump-era facilities at the southern border used to house minors attempting to illegally cross the border. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that it is a temporary process and mainly in place because of COVID-19.