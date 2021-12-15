Mother Tells Harrowing Story Of 3-Year-Old Son Dying In Her Arms As Tornado Completely Engulfed, Destroyed Home

A mother of two recounted her 3-year-old’s son’s death while they took shelter in a bathroom as a tornado destroyed their home in Kentucky on Friday.

Huda Alubahi grabbed her sons, 1-year-old Julius and 3-year-old Jha’lil, and took shelter in a bathroom closet after receiving a tornado alarm on her cell phone, CBS News reported. (RELATED: ‘Special Angel’: 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Field Dozens Of Yards Away After Tornado Ripped Through Home)

“And by the time that happened everything was on top of us. … I couldn’t move. … It felt like all the floors and everything from upstairs probably was on me.” Alubahi told CBS Mornings correspondent, David Begnaud.”At that time I thought he was gone. But he wasn’t.” Alubahi said. “I never heard my 3-year-old say anything.” she continued.

Alubahi was unable to move or turn her head to check on her 3-year-old. She reportedly learned of her son’s death after she was taken to the hospital. He had died in her arms, CBS News reported.

WATCH:

Alubahi’s brother was also in the house and had survived falling through the living room as it collapsed into the basement. Her brother tried listening for Alubahi’s cell phone ringing while he called her but ultimately was able to locate her after hearing her 1-year-old baby crying in the rubble.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a Tuesday press conference that the current death toll remains at 74 with over 100 still unaccounted for. The tornado has been reported to be the most deadly in the state’s history. The ages of the deceased is anywhere between 2-months and 98-years-old.

President Joe Biden signed a federal emergency declaration on Saturday after the tornados devastated Kentucky and several other states.