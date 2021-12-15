More Independents Choose Trump Over Biden For 2024: Poll

A poll released Wednesday afternoon found that more independent voters prefer to see Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden on the ballot in 2024.

The survey, conducted through online interviews by Politico-Morning Consult, found 67% of independent voters say Biden should not run for a second term while 59% believe Trump should not seek reelection. Only 31% of independents think Trump should run again and an even smaller 23% believe Biden should make a bid for the White House.

When asked who should replace Biden as the Democratic nominee in 2024, assuming he does not seek reelection, 31% of respondents back Vice President Kamala Harris and 11% support Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (RELATED: CNN Floats 11 Democratic Candidates Who Could Replace Biden In 2024)

Among independent voters, only 20% chose Harris while a quarter of respondents said they are unsure which candidate they would back.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that despite the fact that Biden will be 82-years-old after the 2024 election, he “has every intention of running for reelection,” according to CNN.

The poll contained 1,998 registered voters from Dec. 11-13 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.