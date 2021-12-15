Nation’s Largest Bank Bans Unvaccinated Employees From The Office

America’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., told unvaccinated employees at the Manhattan offices that they must remain at home and work remotely, multiple sources reported.

Tuesday’s new rule allows only vaccinated employees and visitors to enter the bank’s Manhattan offices, a JPMorgan spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Maks will be required when walking through lobbies, using elevators and in the company restaurants when not eating.

I meant to only stop by our office today because it’s now all-masked. Instead, I wound up staying in order to write about how JPMorgan put the burden on the unvaccinated and didn’t make the majority of its employees wear masks all day. 🤔https://t.co/cKIvphHPtv — Dave Benoit (@DaveCBenoit) December 14, 2021

“We are taking this step because we have very high rates of vaccination amongst our employees,” according to an internal company memo obtained by the DCNF. “With rates well above 90%, it seems unfair to require our vaccinated employees to wear masks all day at their desks, and would be a step that would slow the progress we’ve already made towards business normalcy.”

“We continue to agree with health authorities that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe — especially as we face the winter months and a new variant — so please consider getting vaccinated if you aren’t already, and getting your booster if you are,” the memo said.

The bank’s previous policy allowed workers to remain in its New York City offices if they were tested twice a week, The Wall Street Journal reported. New York City implemented an indoor mask mandate Monday which will last until Jan. 15. (RELATED: JP Morgan Exec Bows To China After Joking His Bank Will Outlast The CCP)

Other large companies have also begun implementing strict COVID-19 vaccine rules.

Supermarket giant, Kroger, announced Tuesday that it would eliminate paid emergency leave for unvaccinated employees infected with the virus in addition to requiring some workers to pay a monthly $50 health insurance surcharge.

Meanwhile, Apple announced Tuesday that it would require masks for all customers in all its U.S. retail stores due to the soaring COVID-19 cases.

