Kraft Will Pay Their Customers $20 To Not Use Cream Cheese In Their Desserts Amid Ongoing Shortage

Food company Kraft announced Wednesday it would offer customers a digital reward to replace cream cheese purchases amid an ongoing shortage of the product.

Kraft Heinz, owner of Philadelphia cream cheese, calls its offer “Spread the Feeling,” which would give $20 vouchers to 18,000 holiday bakers who have had trouble finding cream cheese so they can purchase another dessert instead, according to USA Today.

Those who are unable to find the cream cheese needed to bake their favorite desserts this holiday season can head over to SpreadtheFeeling.com for a $20 digital reward from the company beginning Friday at noon ET, the outlet reported.

Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity — and will pay you $20 not to make cheesecake for Christmas. https://t.co/NEsgi4Mk0W — CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2021

The outlet added that the first 10,000 will be awarded during Friday’s time slot, but an additional 8,000 spots will be awarded Saturday at noon EST.

Philadelphia’s “Spread the Feeling” website asks customers to reserve their spots, purchase their dessert anytime between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24, and submit proof the receipt containing their dessert purchase to the website for a chance at one of the 18,000 $20 rewards between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4.

“We’re shipping 30-35% more product to foodservice partners vs. a year ago,” a Kraft spokesperson wrote in an email to USA Today.

Kraft has struggled to keep shelves stocked with the product since 2020, when demand increased by about 18% from the pre-pandemic era, CNN Business reported. (RELATED: Biden To Meet With CEOs Of Retailers As Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Hit Country During Holiday-Shopping Season).

SPREAD TOO THIN: Cream cheese shortage hits @JuniorsCheeseck‘s supply. Owner Alan Rosen says the famous chain is becoming a victim of their own success.@MariaBartiromo @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/MpOOkkUhfT — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) December 15, 2021

The outlet mentioned the cream cheese shortage is also affecting bakeries and restaurants, including Junior’s Cheesecake, which has already halted production of its signature product twice.