Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Pulled Gun On Starbucks Employee Over Cream Cheese

A man at a Starbucks drive-through in Miami Gardens, Florida, allegedly pulled out a gun on an employee Wednesday regarding a dispute over cream cheese, Local 10 News reported.

“It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme.” An angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forgot the cream cheese with his bagel, Miami Gardens Police said. The worker was the police chief’s daughter.https://t.co/2zGp8wPfe6 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2021

The employee on the receiving end of the threat was the 23-year-old daughter of Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, according to Local 10 News.

“Forget about the badge, forget about the title, that’s my child,” Noel-Pratt told Local 10 News. “And I thought about, am I going to see her again? Is she OK? Of course, she was upset, she was crying, and so I had to go into mom mode.” (RELATED: Everything Comes Back To Gun Control And Now They Sold Out The Police)

Police made an arrest Thursday. Police alleged 38-year-old Omar Wright’s made “demands for cream cheese, while armed with a firearm.” They further said he allegedly caused “a well-founded fear in the victim leading her to believe that if she didn’t give him the cream cheese, whether he pays for it or not, her life was being put at risk.”

Wright is in custody facing aggravated assault and armed robbery charges, according to Local 10 News. Wright reportedly said in court Friday he just wanted cream cheese and also wants the armed robbery charges dropped, according to Local 10 News.

The feud occurred hours before a gun violence peace march that raised awareness about the spike in shootings across South Florida, Local 10 News reported.

“It’s thanks in part to the witnesses, to the real-time crime center that we have,” Noel-Pratt told Local 10 News. “Because of the various cameras that they have in that system, they were able to get a partial tag.”