NIH Director Francis Collins Performs A Tone Deaf, COVID-Themed Rendition Of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins performed a COVID-themed rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” during a live stream Tuesday.

Collins performed his rendition “Somewhere Past The Pandemic” at a Health and Human Services (HHS) town hall, playing the guitar as he sang, “Somewhere past the pandemic when we’re free, there’s a life I remember full of activity.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, Francis Collins, your director of the NIH. Isn’t there something else you should be doing Francis?pic.twitter.com/LOKNS8UmlL — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 14, 2021

“Somewhere past the pandemic masks will come off, no more need for a nose swab every time we cough,” Collins continued. “As we are gathered here today COVID’s toll has hit and sent us reeling. But partners like the ones right here will help to make the pathway clear to find true healing.”

Collins also noted people will forget how much they “hated Zoom,” will be able to “hug their friends,” and will “thank the people and science that brought the pandemic’s end.” He signed off by saying it’s been great to work at the NIH for the past 12 years, but his time there is “almost through.” (RELATED: NIH Director Wants To ‘Track Down’ Spreaders Of Online Vaccine ‘Disinformation’)

He previously sang the tune in a video posted to YouTube by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, of which he is a member, according to Real Clear Politics.

In addition, Collins previously changed Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston’s song “It Takes Two” to “It Takes You, HHS” during Public Service Recognition Week in 2018.

Collins announced he would be stepping down from his role as NIH director in October, CNN reported.