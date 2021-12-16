Watch Bruce Willis In The Trailer For ‘American Siege’

Bruce Willis’ new movie “American Siege” looks very entertaining.

The plot of the film with the legendary actor, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A small-town Oregon sheriff battles a gang of thieves after they take a wealthy doctor hostage.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound like a party to you? Just wait until you see the trailer. Fire it up below!

I can only speak for myself, but I think this looks damn good. A lot of Willis‘ recent films haven’t been particularly impressive, but “American Siege” looks like a fun ride.

Now, will it win any awards? Absolutely not, but does it have to in order to be entertaining? No. It just needs to be an entertaining ride, and judging from the trailer, it absolutely will be.

Lol it never stops pic.twitter.com/KmgxaoVGKW — Todd Gaines (@RealToddGaines) December 15, 2021

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since Willis really brought the fire on screen. Back in the day, he dropped heater after heater.

My personal favorite was “Armageddon” with Liv Tyler and Ben Affleck. That was a hell of a film. Obviously, he’s dropped off a bit, but it does look like he’s trending up with “American Siege.”

You can check it out starting January 7!