Watch Bruce Willis In The Trailer For ‘Fortress’

Bruce Willis’ new movie “Fortress” looks very interesting.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood star, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In this dazzling action cyber-thriller, Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction) plays Robert, a retired CIA agent living at a secret resort in the woods. One day, his estranged son drives to the camp for a visit — but he’s followed by Robert’s old nemesis, Balzary (Chad Michael Murray, “One Tree Hill”). As the site is besieged by Balzary’s attack squad, father and son retreat to a high-tech bunker. But are its steel walls and advanced weapons powerful enough to match Balzary’s bloodthirsty plans for revenge?

Judging from the trailer, it looks like this is going to be a very fun movie. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, do I think “Fortress” is going to be winning many awards? Absolutely not, but could it be a fun ride for 90+ minutes?

Without a doubt. All we need to do is watch Willis and the good guys kill some bad guys, we’ll pop some popcorn and the rest will take care of itself.

Toronto: First Look at Bruce Willis in Action Thriller ‘Fortress’ https://t.co/AgTluyofsU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 10, 2021

Look, I’m not sitting here saying “Fortress” is going to be a massive hit or that it’s going to be some high class film.

It won’t be, but who cares? It was clearly produced to be a fun popcorn flick, and I’m sure it will be. That’s good enough for me.

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting December 17.