Hollywood Star Chris Noth Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Hollywood star Chris Noth, known for his work on hit shows like “Sex and the City,” is facing multiple sexual assault allegations from two women.

A woman, identified by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) as “Zoe,” contacted the outlet in October. Zoe shared that in 2004, when she was 22 and living in Los Angeles, Noth allegedly sexually assaulted her, the outlet reported Thursday.

Zoe told them that she had kept the alleged assault buried for years, but “seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something” in her and she decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is,” THR reported.

Zoe told the outlet that Noth had regular business at the firm where she worked and he reportedly would “flirt” with her, and even somehow got her number, allegedly leaving “flirty” voicemails. The ex-boss confirmed to the outlet she thought it was odd that Noth, who was 49 at the time, got Zoe’s number and left those messages, but didn’t really worry about it. (RELATED: Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer Accused Of Sexual Assault)

Zoe told the outlet that one time Noth reportedly invited her to come to the pool at the building where he was staying. At the pool, Zoe said he allegedly had a book with him, asked her to check it out and was interested in what she thought about the material. He then left the pool, the two ladies said, to take a call and asked her to bring the book to his room, THR reported.

Zoe claimed that he kissed her at his place, according to THR, and said she tentatively kissed him back but reportedly told him that she was going back to her friend. Zoe claimed he allegedly pulled her toward him, pulled off her bikini bottom, and began to rape her from behind, THR reported. She said she recalled yelling for him to stop, but she claimed he didn’t, according to the outlet.

“I realized there was blood on my shirt,” Zoe shared. “I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment [in the same building].” Zoe’s friend said she was strange after she returned to her place, and took her to the hospital, where Zoe reportedly told them she was assaulted. She said she got “two stitches” and “two police officers came” but she “wouldn’t say who it was.” The friend also said she told her boss about what happened, and the boss said she never told anyone, THR reported.

A second woman, identified as “Lily,” reached out to THR months earlier and alleged she was assaulted by the actor in 2015 in New York. Lily said she met him at a New York nightclub, where she worked as a server, THR reported. She said he asked her out to dinner — at the time she was 25, he was 60 — but she didn’t think anything of it, according to the outlet. The place they went was closing, so he suggested they go to his place, where they could sample his whiskey collection, THR reported. (REPORT: Bill Cosby Will Plead The Fifth In Alleged Playboy Mansion Assault Case, Attorney Says)

“I was not super sexually active, not wild and crazy,” Lily reportedly shared, admitting that she didn’t think he would try to sleep with her and thought they would discuss acting.

Lily claimed he tried to make out with her, but she wasn’t interested and admits she should have said no more firmly, then left, THR reported. Instead, Noth reportedly took down his pants and allegedly was standing infront of her. She said he then allegedly thrust his penis into her mouth. And the next thing she knew, he allegedly “was having sex with” her and she was “crying,” THR reported. When it was over, she said she felt “totally violated” and left, according to the outlet.

The outlet stated that it reviewed text messages between Noth and Lily from March and April of 2015, with one reportedly referencing a night they had together.

“By the way I have to ask did you enjoy our night last week,” the text reportedly read. “I thought it was a lot of fun but I wasn’t quite sure how you felt.” Lily replied, “Hmm…I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. Not to go into specifics over text message, but I did feel slightly used… Perhaps this is better as a phone conversation but I can’t talk at the moment,” according to THR. She said she continued to put him off and never met again, the outlet reported.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” the HBO star shared with the outlet. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual,” Noth’s statement added. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”