Border Agents Encountered Increased Number Of Migrants In November

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported Friday that agents encountered 173,620 migrants at the southern border in November.

The number is a 5% increase from October’s encounters. Over 50% of those encountered were processed under a Trump-era public health order for expulsion, CBP said.

“CBP’s November Monthly Operational Update reflects an incredible amount of work on behalf of the American people to keep dangerous drugs and products out of our communities, to facilitate travel and billions of dollars in trade, and to maintain security along our borders,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to lead a workforce whose mission is so vital to our economic health and national security. CBP’s vigilance is key to disrupting smugglers and transnational criminal organizations as they exploit vulnerable populations and attempt to traffic illegal and dangerous products,” Magnus said.

Of those encountered in November, 25% were previously caught trying to enter the U.S. in the last 12 months, according to CBP. Meanwhile, there was a 10% increase in the number of individuals previously caught in just the last month.

Two-thirds of those encountered were single adults, a 5% increase from October, and the number of family units encountered also increased by 5% from October, according to CBP.

The number of unaccompanied children jumped by 9% from October. The average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody per day increased from 595 in October to 962 in November, according to CBP. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: CBP Vaccination Rate Increased After Mandate Deadline)

In mid-November, CBP officials met with authorities in Panama to promote collaboration in handling migration and combating transnational crime.

