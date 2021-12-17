Deion Sanders Refutes Claim Travis Hunter Has A $1.5 Million NIL Deal After Committing To Jackson State

Deion Sanders wants people to know Travis Hunter didn’t get paid to sign with Jackson State.

Hunter, the top recruit in the 2022 class, shocked the college football world when he decided to sign withDeion Sanders Refutes Claim Travis Hunter Has A $1.5 Million NIL Deal After Committing To Jackson Statethe Tigers over Florida State. He immediately became the highest-rated recruit to sign with an FCS or HBCU program in history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Hunter (@db3_tip)

Following his commitment, a Twitter account posing as Adam Schefter reported that Hunter had a $1.5 million NIL deal with Barstool Sports, which also employs Sanders. The tweet generated a ton of attention, but Sanders wants people to know it’s not true.

BREAKING: Travis Hunter NIL deal with Barstool Sports is to be worth 1.5 Million — PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) December 15, 2021

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill and Max,” Sanders said reports of Hunter getting $1.5 million in NIL money are completely false.

“We ain’t got no money…I wouldn’t pay my son $1.5 million NIL. How am I supposed to coach a guy who is making more than me,” Sanders explained. You can watch his full comments below.

Be sure to spread the truth like you spread the lies…

(To whom it may concern) pic.twitter.com/mKJGPacBa7 — Tiger Talk with the 1400 Klub – The Podcast (@TigerTalk1400) December 16, 2021

If Sanders says there’s no NIL deal, then I’m sure there’s no NIL deal. I guess we shouldn’t all have been tricked, myself included.

However, with the kind of money flying around for NIL deals, it’s not hard to believe at all that the top recruit would be worth $1.5 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivals.com (@rivalsdotcom)

The good news for Hunter is that there is a ton of money waiting for him on the horizon after signing with the Tigers.

He goes out and dominates with Deion Sanders, he’s going to be a top NFL pick and that’s where he’ll make his millions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb)

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what this young man does in the FCS. He’s the best recruit in the history of FCS football and expectations are through the roof. Let’s see if he can meet them!