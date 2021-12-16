Florida State Fan Burns Autographed Deion Sanders FSU Jersey After Travis Hunter Commits To Jackson State

A Florida State fan didn’t take the news of Travis Hunter going to Jackson State very well.
Hunter, who was the top-ranked player in the 2022 class, flipped from FSU to JSU to play for Deion Sanders, and it’s probably the greatest recruiting accomplishment in college football history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Well, Sanders pulling Hunter away from his alma mater really pissed off one fan. In a video tweeted by Connor Toole, a fan burned a framed and signed Deion Sanders jersey.
Does that sound crazy and unhinged? Well, it’s very real. Give it a watch below.
Angry FSU fans are really out here burning an autographed Deion Sanders jersey without even taking it out of the frame first pic.twitter.com/rVv9nt2ZE2
— Connor Toole (@CTooleSaysStuff) December 15, 2021
Signing day is always a fun time on the internet. People lose their minds over the decisions of teenagers and it’s always hilarious.
In this case, an FSU fan lost their temper with Deion Sanders because he stole their best recruit and took him to FCS Jackson State.
Naturally, burning a signed and framed jersey is a very reasonable and totally normal reaction to a kid not playing for your school.
🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/AKLfhbrwvo
— Duk3 🤴🏿 (@AstuteGentleman) December 15, 2021
College football fans are truly the best, and this is the latest example of that fact. Never change, folks. Never change!