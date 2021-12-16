Florida State Fan Burns Autographed Deion Sanders FSU Jersey After Travis Hunter Commits To Jackson State

A Florida State fan didn’t take the news of Travis Hunter going to Jackson State very well.

Hunter, who was the top-ranked player in the 2022 class, flipped from FSU to JSU to play for Deion Sanders, and it’s probably the greatest recruiting accomplishment in college football history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Hunter (@db3_tip)

Well, Sanders pulling Hunter away from his alma mater really pissed off one fan. In a video tweeted by Connor Toole, a fan burned a framed and signed Deion Sanders jersey.

Does that sound crazy and unhinged? Well, it’s very real. Give it a watch below.

Angry FSU fans are really out here burning an autographed Deion Sanders jersey without even taking it out of the frame first pic.twitter.com/rVv9nt2ZE2 — Connor Toole (@CTooleSaysStuff) December 15, 2021

Signing day is always a fun time on the internet. People lose their minds over the decisions of teenagers and it’s always hilarious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivals.com (@rivalsdotcom)

In this case, an FSU fan lost their temper with Deion Sanders because he stole their best recruit and took him to FCS Jackson State.

Naturally, burning a signed and framed jersey is a very reasonable and totally normal reaction to a kid not playing for your school.

College football fans are truly the best, and this is the latest example of that fact. Never change, folks. Never change!