Stephenville Scores Absurd Touchdown During Texas State Title Game

Stephenville High School scored an outrageous touchdown Friday against Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School.

During the Texas 4A State Championship matchup, quarterback Ryder Lambert threw a deep ball that was picked off, according to BroBible.

That’s when receiver Coy Eakin punched the ball loose to one of his teammates, who ran it in for a touchdown. You can watch the insane touchdown below.

Of all the crazy touchdowns we’ve seen over the years, you can go ahead and put this one right at the top of the list.

I have no idea what the hell that quarterback was thinking lobbing that ball into triple coverage, but it worked out in the end.

Touchdown Stephenville! You have to see it to believe it! @CoyEakin forces a fumble after an interception and @SvilleYJFB recovers and scores! Stephenville leads Austin LBJ 31-7 with 10:54 remaining in the 3rd quarter! #UILState #ihss pic.twitter.com/HZ9qXiuizl — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) December 17, 2021

If you had told me the sequence of events that would unfold for Stephenville, who ended up winning the game, to score a touchdown on that play, I never would have believed you.

I’m not sure any rational person would because you’d have to be insane to think that’s how it’d shake out.

COY EAKIN!!!! @CoyEakin doing everything for Stephenville!! LBJ with the pick but Coy punches it out and into the hands of Kallan Kimbrough for the @SvilleYJFB touchdown!! Jackets lead 31-7 in the third quarter #txhsfb #UILState @MaxPreps @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/Ap73KadVta — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 17, 2021

Props to Stephenville and Cody Eakin’s hustle for giving us one of the best football plays of 2021.